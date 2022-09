Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m., a pick-up truck collided with another vehicle near the 1000 block of Chelten Avenue, police said.

The crash killed a 52-year-old man in the other vehicle, police said. The pick-up truck fled the scene.

At least three other cars were damaged in the crash, NBC10’s Lauren Winfrey reported.

The crash remains under investigation.