9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware.

By David Chang

Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. 

Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police don't believe their injuries are life-threatening. At least one person in the other vehicle involved in the crash died from their injuries, according to Delaware State Police.

The Laurel School District confirmed with NBC10 affiliate WRDE that the bus did not belong to their district. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

