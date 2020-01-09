1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Crash Involving Car and School Bus in New Castle

One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash involving a car and a school bus in New Castle, Delaware.

The bus was with the Colonial School District and was dropping off children from Eisenberg Elementary School in New Castle. The bus was on 60 Memorial Drive Thursday afternoon when it was involved in a crash with a car.

One person inside the car was killed while another person in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. None of the children on board the bus were seriously hurt though one child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.