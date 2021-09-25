1 Dead as Men in Gun Battle Rush Into Store, Open Fire in Philadelphia

One man died Saturday when he and two others rushed into a corner store in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood and began opening fire as multiple shoppers were inside, police said.

The men were in a “gun battle” when they ran into the convenience store on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue just before 2 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said. Between six and 10 other people were caught in the middle of the gunfire, which was captured on “crystal clear, high resolution video,” he said.

“There were three individuals, two against one, in a gun battle, and that gun battle took those three shooters throughout the store as they were firing at each other,” Pace said.

The shoppers rushed out through the front door as bullets flew around them, the inspector said, adding that there were at least seven spent shell casings in the store.

One of the shooters, a 30-year-old man, ran out, collapsing about half a block away, Pace said. He was shot once in the hip and police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they found a revolver near his body, and a person unaffiliated with the shooting was arrested after kicking the gun away.

The two other shooters, who were armed with semiautomatic handguns, did not appear to be shot and ran away, Pace said.

“Our homicide investigators are going to be combing through that surveillance video, and it should be relatively simple to identify the shooters in this particular incident, and those two individuals will be arrested and brought to justice,” Pace said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.