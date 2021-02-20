New Jersey

1 Dead as 3-Alarm Fire Engulfs Trenton Home

At least three houses in the block of row homes were impacted by the flames, officials said

By NBC10 Staff

A firefighter walks along a Trenton, New Jersey, street. Behind him can be seen row houses on the left and parked cars on the right. In the middle of the street is a fire truck with its ladder expanded upward as firefighters douse a home with water from above.
NBC10

At least one person died Saturday when an early-morning blaze broke out at a Trenton, New Jersey, home.

The fire near the intersection of Elm Street and Home Avenue reached three alarms before firefighters, working in the frigid snow, were able to put it under control around 3:40 a.m. in a firefight that lasted about two hours, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the deceased. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

