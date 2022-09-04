1 Dead, Another Injured in Trenton Double Shooting

A Trenton man was killed in a double shooting in the city Friday evening, authorities said.

At around 7:30 p.m., Trenton police received a report from a Shot Spotter activation, as well as several calls for a shooting, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Police reported to the 200 block of Spring Street and found two shooting victims. One of the victims, Rasheed Barlow, 35, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 38-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.