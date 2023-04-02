1 Dead, Another Injured in Delaware Fire

Officials in Delaware are investigating after a fire on Saturday night left one person dead and another in serious condition due to smoke inhalation.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire occurred at about 11 p.m. along the 500 block of Gum Bush Road in Townsend. Officials said that the fire "heavily damaged" a one-story home and trapped one person inside.

Firefighters on scene, officials said, were able to rescue the individual -- who has not yet been identified by police -- from the burning building. However, the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

A second person who was in the home at the time of the incident, the fire marshal's office said, was also taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently listed in serious condition due to smoke inhalation.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.