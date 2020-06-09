1 Dead After Fireworks Explode Inside 2 Trailers in Zionsville, Lehigh County

At least one person was killed after fireworks went off inside two trailers in the Lehigh Valley.

The incident occurred on Orchard Road in Zionsville, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses told NBC10 they saw two trailers on the property explode and go up in flames.

“We saw the mushroom cloud basically in the air from way down the hill,” Nathan Bailey told NBC10.

Lehigh County coroner confirms one person was killed in this fire that caused fireworks to explode for nearly an hour in Zionsville. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/YU0SJlWm9d — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) June 10, 2020

The fire and smoke could be seen from miles away.

“It just was smoke, black smoke,” Angela Plazola of Zionsville said. “Explosion after explosion. I think it lasted for a good 40 to 45 minutes.”

Officials said fireworks were accidentally set inside at least two trailers at the property, leading to the explosion and fire.

“It was scary,” Plazola said. “I had to make sure everyone in our backyard was alright and once we saw the house it came from I knew, he’s known for setting off fireworks.”

Witnesses said the fireworks were shooting across the property as the fire raged.

“The fireworks continued the whole time and then intermittent throughout there were major, major explosions that happened,” Bailey said.

State Police, the Bomb Squad, ATF and the Lehigh County coroner were called to the scene. The coroner confirmed at least one person died in the fire. They have not yet revealed the victim’s identity. Bailey told NBC10 he also saw one man with a badly injured leg trying to drive a truck away to safety before being placed in an ambulance.

“He was literally pulling the truck out of the explosions,” Bailey said. “It looked half burnt already and he pulled it up near the house.”

Officials continue to investigate.