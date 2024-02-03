1 dead after fire rips through NJ apartment complex 

One person was killed and several residents were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Buena Borough, New Jersey, Friday night.

The fire started at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Summer Avenue in Buena around 8:40 p.m. Friday. Responding firefighters from Atlantic, Gloucester and Cumberland counties all battled the flames for several hours as it burned through multiple units inside the complex.

One person inside a second-story apartment suffered severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Residents at the complex were temporarily displaced. The Buena Borough Office of Emergency Management and American Red Cross helped find them shelter.

Franklin Township Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.