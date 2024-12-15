Hunting Park

Police: Man killed, 4 hurt in shooting in Philly's Hunting Park section

Police officials say one man is dead after five people were shot in an incident that happened early Sunday near the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed -- and another four were hurt -- in a shooting that happened early Sunday in the city's Hunting Park community.

According to police, first responders learned about the incident at about 5:26 a.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section.

Officials said an individual who was killed in this incident was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle, but he was pronounced upon arrival.

The other four individuals injured in this incident, officials said, are expected to survive.

However, police officials have not yet provided details on what may have led to this incident, nor have they provided further information on the man who died or the other individuals who were hurt in this shooting.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

