Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed -- and another four were hurt -- in a shooting that happened early Sunday in North Philly's Feltonville community.

According to police, first responders learned about the incident at about 5:26 a.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue in the city's Feltonville section.

Officials said a 23-year-old man was killed in this incident and was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced upon arrival.

In an afternoon update, police said these individuals included a 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times, a 35-year-old man who was shot multiple times, a 45-year-old man who was shot multiple times and a 40-year-old man who was shot once.

All four of these other individuals injured in this incident, officials said, are expected to survive and were hospitalized in stable condition.

However, police officials have not yet provided details on what may have led to this incident.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.