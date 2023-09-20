1 dead after 22 shots fired due to an altercation, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. police heard shots fired coming from the intersection of Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood and were able to respond within seconds, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back area who was unresponsive. Police officers transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m., Small said.

Police said there were two scenes; the first was where they found the victim which had eight spent shell casings and around the corner near the 5500 block of Regent Street where they found 14 spent shell casings.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police believe that the victim was involved in an argument or altercation that escalated into this shooting.

There were also two parked cars that were struck by gunfire and a pizza delivery driver who was traveling on the 5500 block of Regent when a stray bullet went through his passenger window. The driver was not hurt and is a possible witness, according to Small.

Police also said there were multiple private security cameras in the area that they are hoping has information they can use.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.