1 Dead, 4 Hurt in Crash in Cheltenham Township

One person was killed while four others were injured in an overnight crash in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Greenwood and Hedgerow avenues in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Five people were hurt in the crash and several of the victims were trapped inside the vehicle before they were rescued by responding firefighters.

One victim was taken by helicopter to the Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, another was taken by ambulance to the Einstein Medical Center and three othe victims were taken to Abington Jefferson Hospital.

One of the victims later died at the hospital. Officials haven’t revealed the conditions of the other four victims.