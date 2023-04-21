1 dead, 3 Injured in Trenton Multiple Shooting

Police in Trenton, New Jersey are investigating after four people were shot -- one fatally -- in an incident that happened on Thursday night.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened along the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

At that time, officers responding to the incident found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

All of these individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, and officials said at about 1:53 a.m., Ralph Conquest, 43, of Lawrence, New Jersey, was pronounced dead due to injuires he suffered in the shooting.

They later learned a fourth victim in this incident was transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle, officials said.

According to police, a man remains in critical condition following this incident while two other victims, a man and a woman, were treated for non-life-threatening wounds to the hand and leg.

No arrests have been made in this incident, but officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.