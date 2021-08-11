One man was killed while four others were hurt following a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Wednesday night.

Police said a group of people was playing a dice game outside Banana’s Bar & Lounge along the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the Olney neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The deceased was a 46-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another 27-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks while a 28-year-old man was shot in the right foot. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a 32-year-old man later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the right foot, two wounds to his left leg and a graze wound to the head.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the suspects are two men, though they did not provide a detailed description. Investigators were searching through surveillance video and speaking to witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

As of Tuesday night, at least 327 people had been killed in Philadelphia, up 25% from the same time last year, which was already one of the deadliest on record, according to Philadelphia Police Department crime statistics.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.