1 Dead, 3 Critical in 4 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

A man was shot 15 times in one of four separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old man was walking out of a mini market along the 5400 block of Akron Street at 5:56 p.m. when a gunman on a curb fired at least 21 shots from only a few feet away.

The victim was shot at least 15 times throughout his chest, abdomen and right arm. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

"This clearly appears to be an execution type homicide," Small said. "After firing at least 21 shots, the shooter is last seen fleeing on foot with another male westbound on Sanger from Akron."

The victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.

Small said eight people, including customers, employees and the owner, were inside the store at the time of the shooting. None of them were shot despite gunfire striking several items inside the store.

"They were very, very lucky that they were not struck by gunfire," Small said.

Small said the gunman was wearing a dark mask on his face and dark-colored clothing.

Less than a half hour later, at 6:39 p.m., a 31-year-old man was making a payment at a gas station on 46th and Walnut streets in West Philadelphia. As the man returned to his vehicle to pump gas, a white car pulled up about 20 yards away from him. Two gunmen then exited the car and opened fire at the man while other customers were in the area.

The man was shot several times as he tried to get back into his car for cover. The gunmen returned to their own car and fled the scene east on Walnut Street.

“It looks like he was the intended target,” Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said. “For what reason, we’re not sure yet.”

Responding police officers took the victim to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

A third shooting occurred at 7 p.m. along the 1700 block of 68th Avenue. An unidentified man was shot at least once in the jaw. He was taken by police to Einstein Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

A fourth shooting occurred at 7:55 p.m. along the 1700 block of South 54th Street. A 48-year-old man was shot in the neck and chest by an unidentified gunman. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the four shootings though police recovered a weapon in connection to the shooting on 68th Avenue.

As of Tuesday night, the PPD had recorded at least 455 homicides in the city in 2022, down 4 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest on record. At least 423 of those killings were committed with guns, according to a city controller's office tally, which was last updated on Nov. 8.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.