1 Dead, 2 Wounded as Gunmen Open Fire on Cars Full of Women

One woman died and two others were wounded in a Philadelphia shooting that left various cars riddled with bullet holes and a crime scene that spanned multiple blocks Wednesday morning.

The shooting that began near the intersection of 33rd and Diamond streets in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood erupted just after 2 a.m. and appeared to be targeted, police said. Three vehicles were hit by the gunfire, all of which were occupied by groups of women, according to police.

“It sounded like the grand finale of the fireworks going off,” one man who was out on his porch and heard the gunshots told NBC10.

The condition of the two injured women was not immediately known. Witnesses said the women fled for their lives as the hailstorm of bullets rang out, with one of the vehicles winding up on a sidewalk a few blocks away.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood and across the street from a playground, as gunfire continues to plague nearly every part of the city. The death of the woman took the number of homicides in Philadelphia to at least 408 this year.

Slayings in the city are up from the same time last year, which was already one of the deadliest on record. Though a surge in killings in 2020 was not reserved merely to Philadelphia – FBI data shows murders rose nearly 30% nationwide last year – the city continues to acutely feel the effects of gun violence.

While District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that violent crime and crime in general are down in Philadelphia, he acknowledged the spike in gun crimes both this year and last, calling it an “outrage.”

“It seems to me like a lot of young people nowadays, they get thrills off guns and think they’re toys. But they’re not; they’re serious. Once you kill someone, there’s no coming back,” the man who heard the gunshots in the Strawberry Mansion shooting said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.