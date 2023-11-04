1 dead, 2 injured in 3 separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and two other men injured Friday evening and early Saturday morning, police said.

The first shooting happened Friday at 10:23 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. Stanley St. inside a home, according to police.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his body, transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the next shooting happened at 12:17 a.m. on the 6300 block of Vine Street inside an apartment.

First responders found a 26-year-old man shot once in the head, he was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:24 a.m. by medics, police said.

Lastly, there was a shooting incident at 3:17 a.m. on the 5200 block of N. 2nd St., according to police.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot six times throughout the body, he was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made in any of the incidents, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.