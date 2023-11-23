1 dead, 2 injured in 3 separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia

One person is dead and two others were injured in three separate shootings around Philadelphia Wednesday night and overnight into Thursday.

The first incident happened around 7:47 p.m. on the 2300 block of Edgely Street where a 57-year-old man was shot one time in the right leg and transported to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

No weapons were recovered and police said no arrests were made in this case.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The second incident happened around 1:38 a.m. along the 1100 block of Leopard Street, according to police.

Police said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a graze wound to the left forearm and was listed in stable condition.

In this incident, police described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s who is approximately 6'1", medium build, with locs and wearing all-black clothing.

The third shooting occurred around 2:27 a.m. on the 9000 block of Ashton Road where a 26-year-old man was shot one time in the left side of his chest and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medics at 3:07 a.m., according to police.

Police said a weapon was recovered and a 22-year-old man was arrested but the investigation remains ongoing.

All of these are ongoing investigations and there is no further information at this time.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.