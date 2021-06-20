1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Another Philadelphia Triple Shooting

One person died and two were hurt as a spate of triple shootings in Philadelphia spilled into Sunday morning.

The latest shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. on the corner of 27th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia. Police said one man died from a gunshot to the head, a woman was grazed in the head by a bullet and another woman whose condition was not immediately known was being treated at Temple University Hospital.

A car parked in front of a corner store on 27th Street had at least one bullet hole in it. Police said there was blood and brain matter behind the car.

Bullet casings could be seen between the first car and another stopped on Montgomery Avenue, but police said they weren’t sure how the second car was involved.

Sunday’s triple shooting was the third such shooting in just a few hours across Philadelphia.

Saturday afternoon, a 3-year-old boy sustained three gunshot wounds to the leg while two men were killed in West Philadelphia. The boy was in stable condition at a hospital.

Hours later, police said three people were wounded when a gunman fired more than 50 shots at a graduation party.

The shootings come as the city continues to struggle with a particularly violent year.

As of Saturday night, 255 people had been killed in Philadelphia, up 55% from the same time last year, according to police department figures. Philadelphia Office of the Controller statistics, meanwhile, show 758 have been wounded and 219 have been killed by gunfire this year; those statistics were last updated Thursday and don’t reflect the weekend’s gun violence.

This week, the Philadelphia City Council gave preliminary approval to a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to violence prevention.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.