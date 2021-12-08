1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized During Gas Leak at Bucks County Home

One person died while two others were hospitalized during a gas leak at a Bucks County home.

The leak occurred inside a home on the 2000 block of Old Bethlehem Pike in Sellersville on Wednesday. A spokesperson with UGI Utilities told NBC10 at least one person inside the home died while two others were hospitalized. Officials have not yet revealed the identity of the person who died or the conditions of the two survivors.

Responding firefighters shut off the gas meter and also ventilated the home. They are currently investigating whether the incident was a case of Carbon Monoxide exposure.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.