1 Dead, 16 Hurt in South Jersey Route 77 Crash

One person was killed and 16 others were injured in a crash on Route 77 in Upper Deerfield, New Jersey on Friday, police said.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling south on Route 77 near County Route 612 (Polk Lane) at 6:06 p.m. when the driver of a Chevy Express 3500 van traveling west on CR-612 disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection, state police said.

The van hit the driver side of a Nissan Maxima and overturned onto its passenger side, police said. Both vehicles came to a stop in a grass field southwest of the intersection.

The van's front passenger, Rey Cornelio Diaz, 35, of Elmer, N.J., was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Paul Holsopple, 66, of Sewell, N.J., sustained moderate non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the van, Heriberto Espinoza, 29, of Elmer, N.J. was not injured, police said. The remaining 15 passengers suffered minor to moderate non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

The intersection was closed for approximately six hours, police said. The crash investigation is ongoing.