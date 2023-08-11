1 dead, 1 injured in in double shooting in Kensington

One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Kensington Friday afternoon.

At 4:17 p.m. police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds along 1900 E. Ontario Street, police said.

A 23-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds through his upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m., according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand. He was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to the police.

Police have a man in custody and another under arrest in connection to this shooting. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.