1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Philadelphia House Fire

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the death was the third related to a fire this week

By Rudy Chinchilla

Firefighters huddle in front of the entrance of a brick row home. A fire engine can be seen to the left, and a dark-colored SUV is parked on the sidewalk.
One person died and another was listed in critical condition at an area hospital after a fire broke out at a Philadelphia home Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 2400 block of 77th Avenue in the East Mount Airy neighborhood around 5:45 a.m. and were met with “a heavy volume of fire” inside the house, Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Firefighters put out the flames around 6:12 a.m. and found two incapacitated people inside, Thiel said. They were taken to separate hospitals, where one of them was declared dead and the other was listed in critical condition.

“We’re very hopeful for the one person who remains in hospital. Tragically, though, it does appear that this is going to be our third fire death this week,” Thiel said. “It’s been a very difficult week for the fire department.”

The commissioner beseeched residents to have working smoke alarms in each floor of their home, make sure to fix electrical problems and remain careful when cooking and heating their residence.

