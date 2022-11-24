1 Dead, 1 Hurt in West Philly House Fire

A man died and another was injured when a fire broke out at a West Philadelphia home early Thursday morning.

The two-story home on the 4600 block of Walnut Street was ablaze with “heavy fire” on the first floor when firefighters arrived around 1:41 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said. The deceased, who was unidentified, was found dead on the first floor after the fire was extinguished a 2:09 a.m.

A man rescued from the second floor while the fire was still blazing was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was in stable condition, the PFD said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.