An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead and a woman hurt in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 2800 block of Hull Road.

When Camden County Police arrived at the scene, they found two victims in their early thirties suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Police have identified the man as 33-year-old Akeem Jenkins. The woman has not yet been identified.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Jenkins died of his injuries just after 8:30 p.m. The woman has since been released from the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

If you have any information, please call Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947.