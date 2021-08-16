Gunmen Kill Teen, Injure Young Woman in Parking Lot of Olney ShopRite

Gunmen shot and killed a teenager and injured a young woman who were sitting in a car in the parking lot of a ShopRite supermarket in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

The 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were inside a black BMW in the parking lot of the ShopRite on the 100 block of East Olney Avenue Monday at 7:03 p.m. when a white sedan with black rimmed tires pulled up near them.

Three gunmen inside the sedan then opened fire. The 18-year-old man was shot at least ten times throughout his body while the young woman was shot once in the left cheek, once in the left arm and once in the chest.

Both victims were taken to the Einstein Medical Center. The young man was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m. while the young woman remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspects.

As of Sunday night, there have been 337 homicides in Philadelphia, up 26% from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the deadliest in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.