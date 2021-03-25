1 Dead, 1 Hurt as Speeding Car Spins Out, Plows Into SEPTA Bus in North Philly

One person died and another was hurt when a speeding car spun out and hit a SEPTA bus, as well as some parked cars, Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

The driver was speeding down Master street when he lost control and caused the wreck shortly before 5 a.m. near the 12th Street intersection, Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman, Officer Tanya Little, said.

Medics rushed both the driver and the 41-year-old passenger to area hospitals. The passenger died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital at 7:45 a.m., while the driver was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, Little said.

The crash caused the car major passenger and front-end damage. The top of the vehicle was also gone, apparently shorn off by the force.

One of the surrounding parked cars ended up on someone's lawn after the impact.

No one on the bus was hurt, a SEPTA spokesperson said. Police also did not immediately report injuries to anyone else in the area.