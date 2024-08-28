1 critical, 3 others injured in shooting in Kensington, police say

Four people are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. officers heard multiple shots fired coming from the 3200 block of G Street, Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said.

Police were a block away, so they were able to respond in seconds and found four victims. Two 20-year-old men, a 23-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

They were all transported to the hospital. One of the 20-year-old men was shot at least six times throughout the body and was placed in critical condition.

The other three victims are in stable condition with arm and leg shots but expected to survive, Small said.

Police found 25 spent shell casings at the intersection of G and Hilton streets.

Small said the shots were fired from an automatic or semi-automatic weapon.

"It's very usual for large groups to be hanging out in the area of G and Allegheny and G and Hilton where this shooting took place," Small said.

There were police real-time crime cameras that captured the shooting. The vehicle the shooters were in, a four-door dark colored Sedan or Toyota, could be seen traveling on Hilton Street before at least two people got out and started shooting before getting back in.

That was last seen traveling north on G Street from Hilton Street.

There were also multiple businesses in the area with external cameras that police were reviewing as well as many witnesses in the area at the time, Small said.

At this time officials do not have a motive for the shooting.