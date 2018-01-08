1 Killed in West Philadelphia Rowhome Fire

Firefighters found someone dead inside a burning rowhome in West Philadelphia. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has the breaking details.

A person was killed in an overnight fire inside a West Philadelphia rowhome on Monday.

Firefighters were called out to the home along the 800 block of N. Holly Street around 4 a.m., fire officials said. They quickly arrived and knocked down the smoky fire, but discovered a person on the first floor.

The fire victim was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the first eight days of the new year, three people have died in fires in Philadelphia. Monday's fire comes on the heels of a North Philadelphia rowhome blaze on Saturday that claimed the life of a resident and a fire lieutenant.

