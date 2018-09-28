A man is dead and three other people are hospitalized after gunmen drove up to a West Philadelphia home and opened fire.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. along the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue.

Two men and two women were at the home along with three babies when bullets began flying. Several people were standing inside an enclosed porch when the shooting started.

Police said two men, both 35 years old, were hit. One man was struck once in the left arm while the other took two bullets to the chest. He later died at Penn Presbyterian Trauma Center, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the right shin and 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She's listed in critical condition. The other two victims were listed in stable condition.

None of the babies were injured.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said the bullets came from two separate guns. The man who died lost a brother to gun violence last year, he said.

The vehicle and gunmen drove away following the shooting. Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle or shooters.