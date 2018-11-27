A person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at the Paradise Township municipcal building in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

A township employee was shot to death Tuesday morning inside a municipal building in the Poconos region of northeastern Pennsylvania, according to state police.

Mike Tripus, 65, was found dead inside the building after state police responded to a report of gunfire inside the Paradise Township municipal building on Paradise Valley Road, police said.

The suspect was identified as David Green, 72, of Swiftwater, according to police.

No motive was immediately given. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Paradise is about 100 north of Philadelphia. Tripus lived in Stroudsburg.

He was building code official and sewer enforcement officer for Paradise, according to the township's phone directory.

Paradise Township is about 20 miles north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors' meeting in 2013, killing three.