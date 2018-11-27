Worker Killed in Shooting at Municipal Building in the Poconos - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Worker Killed in Shooting at Municipal Building in the Poconos

A township code officer was killed in a shooting about 8:30 a.m. at the Paradise Township municipal building .

By Brian X. McCrone

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Deadly Shooting at Pocono-Area Municipal Building

    A person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at the Paradise Township municipcal building in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

    (Published 40 minutes ago)

    A township employee was shot to death Tuesday morning inside a municipal building in the Poconos region of northeastern Pennsylvania, according to state police.

    Mike Tripus, 65, was found dead inside the building after state police responded to a report of gunfire inside the Paradise Township municipal building on Paradise Valley Road, police said.

    The suspect was identified as David Green, 72, of Swiftwater, according to police.

    No motive was immediately given. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

    Paradise is about 100 north of Philadelphia. Tripus lived in Stroudsburg.

    He was building code official and sewer enforcement officer for Paradise, according to the township's phone directory.

    Paradise Township is about 20 miles north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors' meeting in 2013, killing three.

      

