At least one person was killed and two others hurt when a car crashed into a fence surrounding a Philadelphia police garage in the Juniata section of the city.

At Least 1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Fence at Police Garage

At least one person was killed while two others were hurt after a car crashed into the fence outside of a Philadelphia police garage.

The vehicle crashed into the fence outside the 25th police district garage on Macalester Street and Whitaker Avenue in the Juniata section of the city.

Police say at least one person inside the car was killed while two others are unresponsive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.