Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a strawberry festival, Philly's Italian Market festival or a big regatta this area is full of fun every weekend in the spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 17-19, in Philly and New Jersey.
What:Bucks County Food and Wine Festival
The first-annual celebration of food and drink in Bucks County features area chefs, restaurant, wineries and breweries. Chef Marc Murphy from TV's "Chopped" will also be appearing.
Where: Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA
When: Friday 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: $50 for Friday, $75 for Saturday, $110 for both days
What: Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival
Rittenhouse’s restaurants, bars and shops bring everything outdoors at this festival that also features live music and entertainers.
Where: Walnut Street from Broad to 18th streets, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Peddler’s Village Strawberry Festival
Find all things strawberry at this festival that features food, shopping and games for the kids.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free to attend
What: The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Dubbed "Philadelphia's Largest Block Party," this two-day festival features live music, games and tons of food including cannoli, imported meats and cheeses, homemade sausage, pasta and more.
Where: Italian Market, 919 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Stotesbury Cup Regatta
The "world's largest" rowing event for high schoolers takes over the Schuylkill River Friday and Saturday.
Where: Kelly Drive, Philadelphia
When: Friday and Saturday
Cost: Free to watch
What: New Jersey Renaissance Faire
The opening weekend of the 10th annual festival opens with a focus on time travelers. You can join a game of human chess, listen to music, watch glass blowing and even see a gunpowder demo.
Where: 1195 Florence Columbus Rd, Bordentown, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 5 to 12
What: Big Apple Circus
The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.
Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks
When: Saturday through June 16
Cost: Varies
What: Marine Mammal Stranding Center Run/Walk for the Animals 5K
This run/walk benefits the more than 5,000 stranded whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles in the area. A post-race buffet is included and baby strollers and dogs are welcome.
Where: Laguna Grill and Rum Bar, 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine, NJ
When: Saturday at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch, day-of registration is $35
What: Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival
Enjoy a guided shorebird viewing, horseshoe crab workshop, demonstrations, talks and more at this conservation-based event.
Where: The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday form 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $10
What: Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival
Local vendors will showcase their gardening techniques and home décor items.
Where: 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: New Hope Celebrates Annual Pride Week
The Equality Flag ceremony on Saturday kicks off this week-long LGBTQ celebration of outdoor performances and events.
Where: South Main and Bridge streets, New Hope
When: through Sunday
Cost: Free
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Sept. 29
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through June 30
Cost: $18
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free