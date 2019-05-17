The inaugural Bucks County Food & Wine Festival takes place at Parx Casino this weekend. NBC10’s Brittney Shipp previews some tasty options that will be available.

Raise a Glass to the Bucks County Food and Wine Festival

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a strawberry festival, Philly's Italian Market festival or a big regatta this area is full of fun every weekend in the spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 17-19, in Philly and New Jersey.

What:Bucks County Food and Wine Festival

The first-annual celebration of food and drink in Bucks County features area chefs, restaurant, wineries and breweries. Chef Marc Murphy from TV's "Chopped" will also be appearing.

Where: Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

When: Friday 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: $50 for Friday, $75 for Saturday, $110 for both days

Bucks County Food and Wine Festival Brings the Fun

If you like delicious food, fine wine and some local brews then you should come out to the Bucks County Food and Wine Festival at the Parx Casino this weekend. (Published Thursday, May 16, 2019)

What: Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Rittenhouse’s restaurants, bars and shops bring everything outdoors at this festival that also features live music and entertainers.

Where: Walnut Street from Broad to 18th streets, Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What: Peddler’s Village Strawberry Festival

Find all things strawberry at this festival that features food, shopping and games for the kids.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free to attend

Peddler’s Village Celebrates Spring With Annual Strawberry Festival

Peddler’s Village in Bucks County will celebrate a "berry" sweet tradition of the 41st annual Strawberry Festival this weekend. The Festival will feature strawberry-themed food, beverages, live music and kids’ activities. NBC10's First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp gets you a first look. (Published 2 hours ago)

What: The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Dubbed "Philadelphia's Largest Block Party," this two-day festival features live music, games and tons of food including cannoli, imported meats and cheeses, homemade sausage, pasta and more.

Where: Italian Market, 919 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What: Stotesbury Cup Regatta

The "world's largest" rowing event for high schoolers takes over the Schuylkill River Friday and Saturday.

Where: Kelly Drive, Philadelphia

When: Friday and Saturday

Cost: Free to watch

What: New Jersey Renaissance Faire

The opening weekend of the 10th annual festival opens with a focus on time travelers. You can join a game of human chess, listen to music, watch glass blowing and even see a gunpowder demo.

Where: 1195 Florence Columbus Rd, Bordentown, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 5 to 12

What: Big Apple Circus

The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.

Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks

When: Saturday through June 16

Cost: Varies

What: Marine Mammal Stranding Center Run/Walk for the Animals 5K

This run/walk benefits the more than 5,000 stranded whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles in the area. A post-race buffet is included and baby strollers and dogs are welcome.

Where: Laguna Grill and Rum Bar, 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine, NJ

When: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Cost: Free to watch, day-of registration is $35

What: Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival

Enjoy a guided shorebird viewing, horseshoe crab workshop, demonstrations, talks and more at this conservation-based event.

Where: The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday form 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $10

What: Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival

Local vendors will showcase their gardening techniques and home décor items.

Where: 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: New Hope Celebrates Annual Pride Week

The Equality Flag ceremony on Saturday kicks off this week-long LGBTQ celebration of outdoor performances and events.

Where: South Main and Bridge streets, New Hope

When: through Sunday

Cost: Free

What: Festival of Fountains

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Sept. 29

Cost: Varies

What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

When: through June 30

Cost: $18

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Inside Marvel Universe at The Franklin Institute

If you love all things Marvel, then Philadelphia is the place to be this weekend. Marvel Universe opens at The Franklin Institute on Saturday and NBC10's Tim Furlong is giving you a sneak peek inside. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 30

Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What: PHS Pop Up Garden

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free