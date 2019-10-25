The East Passyunk Fall Festival kicks off Saturday with lots of family-friendly fun, including a pet costume contest and Halloween fun. NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle talked to some excited people and pups taking part in the festival.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Halloween is fast approaching and tricks, treats, parties and festivals continue. There is plenty of family fun to be had along East Passyunk Avenue. It’s the last weekend for Boo at the Zoo. There are Halloween movie nights and trunk or treats down the shore and there is a Day of the Dead Celebration, too! We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 25-27, in Philly and New Jersey.

A Frightening Halloween Theme Bar Pops Up in Philly

The Nightmare Before Tinsel is bringing Halloween-inspired frights and fun to a Center City pop-up bar. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

From an adorable costume contest for pets and kids to pumpkin decorating to story time to live music to a scarecrow scavenger hunt and much more, South Philadelphia's East Passyunk Avenue bring family fun at its annual spook Fall Fest. Then at night, enjoy a horror movie.

Where: East Passyunk Avenue above Broad Street

When: Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; movie at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to stroll

A 90-foot-tall "ghost ship" will be projected docked along the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Where: Race Street Pier, N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

When: Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3

Cost: Free

Halloween 'Ghost Ship' Projects Below Ben Franklin Bridge

You will soon see a difference below the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as a ghost ship hovers over the water just in time for Halloween. (Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019)

What: Boo at the Zoo

For three weekends in October, "America's first zoo" becomes a Halloween haven with hay mazes, trick-or-treating and more. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween attire!

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 34th Street and Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with zoo admission

Enjoy 11 days and more than 100 films at this annual festival that showcases a variety of filmmakers.

Where: Various locations

When: through Sunday

Cost: $15

What: Downtown Wildwood Halloween Movie and Treats

Bring your blankets and chairs and watch a movie under the stars. Children under 12 will receive a free bag of treats.

Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

When: Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Wildwood RV Show

Check out the best of the best in recreational vehicles at this show.

Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ

When: Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12 per day

What: LEGOLAND Road Show

The LEGOLAND New York Resort is bringing its bricks to Philly. This interactive event lets kids build, take photos and meet characters.

Where: The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Free

What: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

Line the Schuylkill River and cheer on the athletes of all skill levels rowing in the 2.5-mile race.

Where: Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive, Philadelphia

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free to watch

Dark Passage: Philly's Spooky, Interactive Halloween Pop-Up

Thirsting for a one-of-a-kind thriller experience? There’s a new Halloween pop up in Philly — and it’s not your typical bar, but it’s also not your typical haunted house either… just see for yourself. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019)

What: Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

Celebrate Mexican culture with the Day of the Dead festival. There will be live performances, traditional storytelling, music, crafts, food and more.

Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with museum admission

What: North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party

Bring your vehicle decorated for Halloween and the kids will trick-or-treat at each vehicle. Prizes awarded for best decorated vehicle.

Where: Olde NJ Ave., North Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday at 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Crafts and Collectibles by the Sea

Check out these crafters and collectibles and see what is for sale.

Where: Cape May Convention Hall, Beach and Stockton St., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $2

What: Kids Harvest Festival

The kids will love hayrides, pumpkin decorating, trick or treating and more.

Where: Shopping District, Stone Harbor, NJ

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

You can carve a pumpkin and enjoy some fall weather along the Delaware River. The pier then wraps up the season with a Halloween Bash featuring open bar.

Where: Morgan's Pier, 221 North Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Saturday

Cost: Free to enter, food and drink available. $55 for Halloween Bash.

Pumpkin Carving, Other Fall Fun at Philly's Morgan's Pier

Morgan's Pier along Penn's Landing is looking to keep the outdoor fun going in October by offering pumpkin carving, other activities, apple cider and a full menu of autumn-themed food. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle tries his hand at pumkin carving. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019)

What: Happy Halloween from Happy Place

This Halloween pop-up exhibit will feature larger than life Halloween themed rooms!

Where: King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, Pa

When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 for adults, children under 12 in costume are free

Finding Your 'Happy Place' at King of Prussia Mall

The Happy Place is an Instagram-ready limited time experience at the King of Prussia Mall. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle got a preview Friday. (Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019)

What: Lucy’s Trunk of Treats

Families can tour Lucy the Elephant, the world’s largest elephant, for free as long as kids are dressed in a Halloween costume.

Where: Lucy the Elephant, 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Concord Mall Corvette Show

Stop by and check out the corvettes and custom cars at this family-friendly car show.

Where: Concord Mall, 4737 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Catsbury Park Cat Convention

Calling all cat lovers! This event will feature all things cats from toys, books and jewelry to onsite cat adoptions.

Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 South Swanson St., Philadelphia

When: Sunday at 11 a.m.

Cost: $20

Numerous hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate Fairmount Park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

Where: West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

When: through Nov. 3

Cost: $23 for adults

Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

Where: Varies locations

When: October

Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

Where: Varies locations

When: October

This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through Nov. 17

Cost: Varies

What: Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum