Halloween Treats: Free and Affordable Fun Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Oct. 25 to 27

We have you covered for free or affordable fall fun this weekend from the shore to the suburbs

By Courtney Elko

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Fall Festival, Costumed Pets Coming to East Passyunk Avenue

    The East Passyunk Fall Festival kicks off Saturday with lots of family-friendly fun, including a pet costume contest and Halloween fun. NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle talked to some excited people and pups taking part in the festival.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Halloween is fast approaching and tricks, treats, parties and festivals continue. There is plenty of family fun to be had along East Passyunk Avenue. It’s the last weekend for Boo at the Zoo. There are Halloween movie nights and trunk or treats down the shore and there is a Day of the Dead Celebration, too! We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 25-27, in Philly and New Jersey.

    What: East Passyunk's Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday

    From an adorable costume contest for pets and kids to pumpkin decorating to story time to live music to a scarecrow scavenger hunt and much more, South Philadelphia's East Passyunk Avenue bring family fun at its annual spook Fall Fest. Then at night, enjoy a horror movie.

    Where: East Passyunk Avenue above Broad Street

    When: Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; movie at 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free to stroll

     

    What: Ghost Ship Hologram

    A 90-foot-tall "ghost ship" will be projected docked along the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

    Where: Race Street Pier, N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

    When: Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3

    Cost: Free

    What: Boo at the Zoo

    For three weekends in October, "America's first zoo" becomes a Halloween haven with hay mazes, trick-or-treating and more. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween attire!

    Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 34th Street and Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When:  through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Included with zoo admission

     

    What: Philadelphia Film Festival

    Enjoy 11 days and more than 100 films at this annual festival that showcases a variety of filmmakers.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: $15

     

    What: Downtown Wildwood Halloween Movie and Treats

    Bring your blankets and chairs and watch a movie under the stars. Children under 12 will receive a free bag of treats.

    Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Friday at 5:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Wildwood RV Show

    Check out the best of the best in recreational vehicles at this show.

    Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ

    When: Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Cost: $12 per day

     

    What: LEGOLAND Road Show

    The LEGOLAND New York Resort is bringing its bricks to Philly. This interactive event lets kids build, take photos and meet characters.

    Where: The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

    Line the Schuylkill River and cheer on the athletes of all skill levels rowing in the 2.5-mile race.

    Where: Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday and Sunday

    Cost: Free to watch

    What: Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

    Celebrate Mexican culture with the Day of the Dead festival. There will be live performances, traditional storytelling, music, crafts, food and more. 

    Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Included with museum admission

     

    What: North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party

    Bring your vehicle decorated for Halloween and the kids will trick-or-treat at each vehicle. Prizes awarded for best decorated vehicle.

    Where: Olde NJ Ave., North Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday at 5:30 to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Crafts and Collectibles by the Sea

    Check out these crafters and collectibles and see what is for sale.

    Where: Cape May Convention Hall, Beach and Stockton St., Cape May, NJ

    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: $2

     

    What: Kids Harvest Festival

    The kids will love hayrides, pumpkin decorating, trick or treating and more.

    Where: Shopping District, Stone Harbor, NJ

    When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free to attend

     

    What: Fall Fun at Morgan's Pier

    You can carve a pumpkin and enjoy some fall weather along the Delaware River. The pier then wraps up the season with a Halloween Bash featuring open bar.

    Where: Morgan's Pier, 221 North Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Saturday

    Cost: Free to enter, food and drink available. $55 for Halloween Bash.

    What: Happy Halloween from Happy Place

    This Halloween pop-up exhibit will feature larger than life Halloween themed rooms!

    Where: King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, Pa

    When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Cost: $20 for adults, children under 12 in costume are free

    What: Lucy’s Trunk of Treats

    Families can tour Lucy the Elephant, the world’s largest elephant, for free as long as kids are dressed in a Halloween costume.

    Where: Lucy the Elephant, 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Concord Mall Corvette Show

    Stop by and check out the corvettes and custom cars at this family-friendly car show.

    Where: Concord Mall, 4737 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE

    When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Catsbury Park Cat Convention

    Calling all cat lovers! This event will feature all things cats from toys, books and jewelry to onsite cat adoptions.

    Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 South Swanson St., Philadelphia

    When: Sunday at 11 a.m.

    Cost: $20

     

    What: Jack’s Pumpkin Glow

    Numerous hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate Fairmount Park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

    Where: West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: through Nov. 3

    Cost: $23 for adults

     

    What: Mural Arts Month

    Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What: LGBT History Month

    Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What: Blooms and Bamboo

    This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory. 

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through Nov. 17

    Cost: Varies

     

    WhatTerror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

