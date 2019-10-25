Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Halloween is fast approaching and tricks, treats, parties and festivals continue. There is plenty of family fun to be had along East Passyunk Avenue. It’s the last weekend for Boo at the Zoo. There are Halloween movie nights and trunk or treats down the shore and there is a Day of the Dead Celebration, too! We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 25-27, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: East Passyunk's Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday
From an adorable costume contest for pets and kids to pumpkin decorating to story time to live music to a scarecrow scavenger hunt and much more, South Philadelphia's East Passyunk Avenue bring family fun at its annual spook Fall Fest. Then at night, enjoy a horror movie.
Where: East Passyunk Avenue above Broad Street
When: Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; movie at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to stroll
What: Ghost Ship Hologram
A 90-foot-tall "ghost ship" will be projected docked along the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.
Where: Race Street Pier, N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
When: Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3
Cost: Free
What: Boo at the Zoo
For three weekends in October, "America's first zoo" becomes a Halloween haven with hay mazes, trick-or-treating and more. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween attire!
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 34th Street and Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with zoo admission
What: Philadelphia Film Festival
Enjoy 11 days and more than 100 films at this annual festival that showcases a variety of filmmakers.
Where: Various locations
When: through Sunday
Cost: $15
What: Downtown Wildwood Halloween Movie and Treats
Bring your blankets and chairs and watch a movie under the stars. Children under 12 will receive a free bag of treats.
Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ
When: Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Wildwood RV Show
Check out the best of the best in recreational vehicles at this show.
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood NJ
When: Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12 per day
What: LEGOLAND Road Show
The LEGOLAND New York Resort is bringing its bricks to Philly. This interactive event lets kids build, take photos and meet characters.
Where: The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Free
What: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta
Line the Schuylkill River and cheer on the athletes of all skill levels rowing in the 2.5-mile race.
Where: Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Drive, Philadelphia
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free to watch
What: Dia de Los Muertos Celebration
Celebrate Mexican culture with the Day of the Dead festival. There will be live performances, traditional storytelling, music, crafts, food and more.
Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Included with museum admission
What: North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Block Party
Bring your vehicle decorated for Halloween and the kids will trick-or-treat at each vehicle. Prizes awarded for best decorated vehicle.
Where: Olde NJ Ave., North Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday at 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Crafts and Collectibles by the Sea
Check out these crafters and collectibles and see what is for sale.
Where: Cape May Convention Hall, Beach and Stockton St., Cape May, NJ
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $2
What: Kids Harvest Festival
The kids will love hayrides, pumpkin decorating, trick or treating and more.
Where: Shopping District, Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Fall Fun at Morgan's Pier
You can carve a pumpkin and enjoy some fall weather along the Delaware River. The pier then wraps up the season with a Halloween Bash featuring open bar.
Where: Morgan's Pier, 221 North Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Saturday
Cost: Free to enter, food and drink available. $55 for Halloween Bash.
What: Happy Halloween from Happy Place
This Halloween pop-up exhibit will feature larger than life Halloween themed rooms!
Where: King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, Pa
When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: $20 for adults, children under 12 in costume are free
What: Lucy’s Trunk of Treats
Families can tour Lucy the Elephant, the world’s largest elephant, for free as long as kids are dressed in a Halloween costume.
Where: Lucy the Elephant, 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Concord Mall Corvette Show
Stop by and check out the corvettes and custom cars at this family-friendly car show.
Where: Concord Mall, 4737 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Catsbury Park Cat Convention
Calling all cat lovers! This event will feature all things cats from toys, books and jewelry to onsite cat adoptions.
Where: 2300 Arena, 2300 South Swanson St., Philadelphia
When: Sunday at 11 a.m.
Cost: $20
What: Jack’s Pumpkin Glow
Numerous hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate Fairmount Park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.
Where: West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 3
Cost: $23 for adults
What: Mural Arts Month
Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What: LGBT History Month
Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What: Blooms and Bamboo
This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Nov. 17
Cost: Varies
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission