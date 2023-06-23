Jason Kelce previews EPIC celebrity bartending beach bash and Eagles offseason

John Clark sits down with Jason Kelce to talk about the Eagles offseason and look ahead to his 3rd annual celebrity bartending beach bash at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City. Proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Watch the live streaming event on all of NBC Philly's streaming platforms on June 28th at 4:00 pm.
- 01:25 - Jalen Hurts
- 03:05 - Jason Kelce's 3rd annual celebrity bartending event
- 06:30 - What to expect at the OD
- 07:25 - Travis Kelce
- 09:10 - Young guys
- 10:06 - Staying healthy
- 11:42 - Could this be your last season?
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.