He's back! Mike Missanelli to return to 97.5 The Fanatic

The sports talk radio legend returns to the airwaves to host middays

By Dan Roche

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a two-year hiatus, longtime sports talk radio host Mike Missanelli announced his return to 97.5 The Fanatic Friday morning.

The 68-year-old appeared on Kincade and Salciunas to make the announcement, saying playfully, “Am I on? Is this thing on?”

The Bristol native and former Inquirer sportswriter, Missanelli worked for The Fanatic for a dozen years, from 2010 to 2022, when management told him that his contract would not be renewed. Since then, VP/market manager Joe Bell left the station and was replaced by Paul Blake.

The sports talk radio legend will take over the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show, replacing Bob Cooney, who was let go by the station earlier this week.

Mikey Miss will be joined by newcomer Bill Colarulo, who has made a number of appearances on the afternoon drive time show The Best Show Ever? The show will be produced by Ray Dunne.

“I am excited to welcome Mike back to the Fanatic,” station program director Scott Masteller said in a statement. “I know that both previous and new listeners will be anxious to hear his insight and perspective on Philadelphia sports.”

“We’re excited to welcome Mike Missanelli back to 97.5 The Fanatic,” Blake said in a statement of his own. “With over 25 years as an iconic sports radio talk show host, Mike’s insightful commentary and engaging style, along with his passion and expertise, make him the perfect fit to lead our station into an exciting new era.”

Missanelli’s first show back will be Monday, Aug. 12.

