Check your Tastykake -- your favorite treat might be recalled due to undeclared peanuts.

Flowers Foods, Inc. voluntarily recalled Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes that were distributed on May 11, 2023, in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia, according to a recall notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The recall was initiated after the firm discovered that certain packages of Tastykake® Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Tastykake® Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes," the FDA wrote in the recall notice. "The ingredient statement for the Chocolate Kandy Kakes does not declare that peanuts are in the product. No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date."

The recalled products have an "Enjoy By" date of June 5, 2023, and the UPC # 0 25600 00225 4. "People allergic to peanuts should not consume this product," the recall said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund," the recall notice said.

People can call Flower Foods at 1-866-245-8921 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday with any questions.