Water department ends boil water advisory for parts of Montgomery County

By Cherise Lynch

Pennsylvania American Water has ended the boil water advisory for parts of Montgomery County.

This advisory affected about 9,900 customers in parts of Limerick and Upper Providence Townships, as well as Royersford Borough.

On Thursday residents were urged to boil their water before drinking or cooking due to a loss of chlorine feed for approximately 15 minutes, according to officials.

Officials said the issue has been resolved and chlorine levels have returned to normal.

"Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on January 18 and January 19, 2024, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory," officials said in a statement.

