Therapist launches mobile therapy unit for the Philadelphia community

A local therapist is tackling suicide prevention and mental health issues head-on by bringing therapy to Philadelphia neighborhoods and colleges in a unique way.

Licensed therapist Sarah-Ashley Andrews of North Philadelphia created Dare 2 Hope a new mobile therapy unit for people in the Philadelphia region to have a safe place to attend therapy sessions.

NBC10 got an inside look at the Dare 2 Hope unit which is a van transformed into a cozy welcoming space. Instead of passenger seats, there is a cozy couch, colorful pillows and decor.

Andrews hopes the van brings comfort to those dealing with mental health issues, or battling thoughts of suicide.

"We’re at the crazy intersection of trauma, of poverty, of lack of educational resources, so it’s like how do we lift each other up," Andrews said.

Andrews is focused on bringing the unit to colleges in the area. She tells NBC10, the van has even greater importance after hearing about the death of Drexel basketball player Terrence Butler.

Investigators say Butler’s body was found inside his on-campus apartment on June 2. The Philadelphia medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. The rising junior was known as a gifted young man on and off the court.

“It gives me more drive because I know people are still living with stuff that they need help with," Andrews said. "The second thing, it spreads awareness, this young black athlete, who was a great student and a great player, something was going on.”

The mobile therapy unit has only been on the road for two weeks and it's already received the backing of well-known Philadelphia leaders like Dr. Ala Stanford.

“When we think about all the trauma that people experience just day to day living in Philly, how do we help combat that, how do we help fight and give people the power to fight,” Andrews said.

The hope for this therapy unit is to break stigmas with a different way to ease fears.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.