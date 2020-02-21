mumps

Temple University Students Test Positive for Mumps

By Claudia Murtha

Mumps virus
Getty Images

Three Temple University students have the mumps, university officials told the community on Friday morning.

In an email, the North Philadelphia university's student health chief said the students are not contagious any longer. Still, Temple Health Services is working with students that may have come in contact with the patients to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mumps, a viral disease, has an incubation period of up to 25 days. Infection is preventable with a vaccination.

Temple is “not currently aware of any students who have the mumps and are contagious,” Mark Denys, Temple’s senior director of health services, said in the email.

Last year, Temple experienced a mumps outbreak affected 171 people, according to data published by the university.

The symptoms of the mumps are similar to the flu and can include:

  • Swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline
  • Headache
  • Fever
  • Runny nose

If you are in the Temple community and are having symptoms similar to the mumps, you can contact Student Health Services at StudentHealth@temple.edu.

