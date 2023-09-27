Sesame teams up with Costco to offer affordable healthcare to members

Costco members can now access affordable medical care offered at Sesame.

Sesame and Costco announced its partnership on Sept. 25, giving a special discounted price to all Costco Members on different outpatient medical care.

The services provided will be available across all 50 states, including virtual primary care for $29, checkups for $72, virtual mental health therapy for $79, plus 10% off all other Sesame services.

“Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” said David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

To access discounted healthcare, users must verify their membership on Costco.com before getting started here.

Sesame ensures top-quality customer experience a high-quality providers for more than 40 health specialties, labs and imaging centers, according to its website. Sesame will not accept health insurance.