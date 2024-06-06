What to Know Cucumbers contaminated with salmonella bacteria may have sickened and hospitalized dozens of people in at least 25 states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that at least 162 people were sickened and 54 were hospitalized.

The most salmonella cases were reported in Pennsylvania where 27 people were sickened, according to the CDC.

A salmonella outbreak linked to contaminated cucumbers shipped to multiple states has left more than 160 people sickened across the country, including dozens across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, June 5, 2024, it has received reports of 162 people who fell ill from March 11 through May 16 as a result of the salmonella strain tied to cucumbers.

Pennsylvania had the most salmonella cases reported, with 27 people falling ill, the CDC said. Three people in New Jersey and one in Delaware also reported becoming sick.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the salmonella poisonings, however at least 54 people were hospitalized, according to the CDC.

Earlier in the week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled whole cucumbers shipped to 14 states by Fresh Start Produce, a Florida-based company, from May 17-21. New Jersey and Pennsylvania were among the states where the cucumbers were sent.

Consumers should not eat recalled cucumbers. People who bought cucumbers recently should check with the store where they purchased them to see if they’re part of the recall. Wash items and surfaces that may have been in contact with the produce using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

The FDA and CDC were conducting further tests on a wider sample of cucumbers to see if the same strain of salmonella is causing the wider outbreak.

"The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 - 2.0 inches in diameter, and 5-9 inches long," the FDA said.

The produce should no longer be available in stores, the CDC said. The recall did not cover English or mini cucumbers.

What are salmonella symptoms?

Those who infected with the salmonella bacteria will likely experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms will typically begin from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover without any special treatment after four to seven days.

"Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization," the CDC said.