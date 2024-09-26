Pennsylvania woman becomes 1st to receive promising new Alzheimer's treatment

A Pennsylvania woman is one of the first patients in the country to receive a new FDA-approved treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

Karen Chung, 63, from Chester Springs, has received her first dose of Kisunla, Eli Lilly and Company's Alzheimer's treatment for adults, specifically with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

"I’m so thrilled to be here because we’ve been bitting at the bit to get first of all a diagnosis but then somehow a treatment or something that’s going to help me. I’m thrilled to be here,” said Chung.

Chung is receiving treatment at Abington Neurological Associates, one of the largest private neurology practices in Montgomery and Bucks County.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The intravenous (IV) drug removes amyloid plaque and excessive build-up of the amyloid protein in the brain, which is what doctors say may lead to memory and thinking issues.

“From our perspective, this is a game changer," said Dr. Dan Gzesh, a neurologist at Abington Neurological Associates. "This class of medicine is the first we’ve been able to offer patients other than enrollment in a clinic trial that can actually treat the underlying process. Before this, all we could do was treat a symptom."

Dr. Gezesh said this medicine doesn't stop cognitive deterioration but slows it down. He adds similar drugs to Kisunla already exist, but this medication only requires one visit to the doctor’s office a month.

The medicine can cause the brain to swell, which is why MRIs are required after several sessions.

“I will be able to enjoy my family and traveling and do things I wouldn’t be able to do without this," Chung said.