New Jersey

NJ looks to legalize magic mushrooms for medical, recreational use

By Cherise Lynch and Lucy Bustamante

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey could soon become the third state in the nation to legalize "magic mushrooms".

State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would decriminalize the use of the drug and allow people to grow and sell it.

Psilocybin is the chemical in the mushrooms that produces hallucinations but studies show it allows cognitive behavioral therapy to work better and faster.

These "magic mushrooms" have been successfully used as a treatment for mental health concerns such as anxiety, PTSD, depression and alcoholism.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Under the proposed bill in New Jersey, the legislature will also further study the benefits of psilocybin.

If they do legalize it, anyone 21 and older could use magic mushrooms for medical or recreational use.

Health & Wellness Sep 15, 2023

Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment takes off

helping our heroes May 23, 2023

The Push to Be Able to Prescribe Magic Mushrooms to Treat Vets' PTSD

As for production and sales, the state health department would oversee licenses for facilities and labs.

Despite evidence of its medical benefits, critics are concerned about the drug's potency.

Currently, only Oregon and Colorado have decriminalized magic mushrooms. In 2021, Pennsylvania lawmakers attempted to push for further research on the drug but those efforts are still ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyhealth and wellness
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us