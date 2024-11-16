Health

US Health officials report 1st case of new form of mpox in a traveler

Officials said that the threat of clade I mpox to the public remains low at this time.

By NBC Bay Area staff

FILE – This undated image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md.
NIAID via AP, File

San Mateo County health officials said on Saturday they have reported the first known case of clade I mpox in California and the United States.

According to the San Mateo County Health, a person became infected with the clade I mpox after traveling in Eastern Africa, that's where there is a current outbreak of the strain. Another strain of mpox, called the clade II, has been circulating in the U.S. since 2022.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

San Mateo County health officials added the person has mild symptoms and is currently recovering at home. The county is also contact tracing anyone who might have been in contact with the infected person.

Officials said that the threat of clade I mpox to the public remains low at this time.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

HealthCaliforniaSan Mateo County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us