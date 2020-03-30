The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has formed a partnership with a telemedicine company to provide new parents with free and unlimited breastfeeding support during the coronavirus pandemic.

This story was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The collaboration with Pacify Health was forged to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by eliminating the need for many in-person health care appointments, including lactation consultations.

“Many new families need lactation support once they get home from the hospital,” said Dr. Stacey Kallem, director of the Division of Maternal, Child, and Family Health at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health told PBJ.com. “The coronavirus pandemic has made it even more challenging for families to access in-person lactation support."

Kallem said by teaming up with Pacify of Washington, D.C., new mothers in Philadelphia will have access to free tele-lactation services 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

Financial terms of the arrangement are being kept confidential.

PBJ.com has a look at what the partnership, which runs into the summer, means to thousands of new mothers.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.