New Jersey reports first human cases of West Nile virus for 2024; officials urge precautions

The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) for 2024.

Two residents - one over the age of 70 and the other under 18 years old - tested positive for West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease in Union and Middlesex counties with symptoms reported the first week of July, health officials said.

Health officials said both individuals were hospitalized but have since been discharged. An additional report of an asymptomatic WNV-positive blood donor was reported in a Somerset County resident.

According to health officials, WNV cases with symptom onset in early July are earlier than what is typically seen in New Jersey. Most cases occur between mid-August and mid-September.

“This year, New Jersey is seeing higher than average West Nile virus activity earlier than expected. As mosquito season can last into October, bite prevention will be essential in protecting yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus in the remaining summer months and into the fall,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Kaitlan Baston, M.D. “This means avoiding mosquito bites through tried-and-true methods, like using insect repellants, wearing long sleeves and pants, and limiting outdoor activity during peak times for mosquito activity.”

Health officials said that in most cases, WNV causes asymptomatic infection or a mild to moderate illness, typically with a fever. However, people over the age of 50 with a weak immune system are at greater risk for developing severe illness.

Those who develop a more severe form of the disease could experience severe headaches, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis. West Nile virus can even lead to death.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can often be confused with COVID-19 or other common illnesses. Health officials said specific laboratory tests are needed to confirm West Nile Virus, but there is no specific treatment for it.

Health officials said to protect against mosquito-borne diseases, residents should:

Wear EPA-registered insect repellant.

Avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.

Wear long sleeves and long pants and covering exposed skin.

Cover cribs, strollers, and baby carriers with mosquito netting.

Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside and use air conditioning when possible or ensure you have well-fitted screens.

For more helpful information visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/westnile.shtml.