Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Delaware County

Delaware County health officials are ramping up efforts to stop the spread of West Nile virus.

The Health Department said this month alone they discovered and treated four pools of standing water containing mosquitos infected with the virus.

The first discovery was made in Concord Township, followed by positive test results in Yeadon, Haverford Township and Brookhaven.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne sickness that may cause encephalitis, a brain infection. Officials said cases occur primary in the summer to late fall.

Those who are infected by the virus can experience symptoms such as severe headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis.

However, officials said most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

Delaware County health officials said finding infected mosquitos is something that is expected every summer and no human cases have been reported.

“Preventing the spread of West Nile virus is up to everyone in Delaware County,” Delaware County Health Department Director Melissa Lyon said in a news release. “Routinely checking for standing water sources and discarding potential breeding areas on your property can help reduce the chance for your family and neighbors of getting sick.”

Officials said the most effective way to prevent the spread of West Nile virus is to keep mosquitoes from breeding on your property.

If you would like to report mosquito problem you can call the Delaware County Health Department Wellness Line at 484-276-2100.