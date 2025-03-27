Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Bucks County Starbucks

People who recently visited a Starbucks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, may have been exposed to measles, health officials said.

The Bucks County Health Department announced in a news release that they have identified a case of measles in a county resident.

Officials said the individual, a vaccinated adult who had recently traveled to Texas, visited several places -- including a Starbucks -- in the region last week while potentially contagious.

The individual tested positive for measles on the evening of Wednesday, March 26, and has experienced mild symptoms, officials said.

According to officials, if you have visited a Starbucks at 2896 S. Eagle Road in Newtown between 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 19, you should monitor for any measles symptoms, especially a cough, runny nose, or red eyes.

Other symptoms of measles include headache, sneezing, and a red skin rash starting on the face and neck. Health officials said infected individuals generally experience symptoms within 10-14 days of exposure.

The health department has contact traced all other locations the individual had gone to, and people potentially exposed to the virus during those times will be notified.

“Two doses of the vaccine will be 97 percent effective in preventing all illness. However, even though a vaccinated person can still get measles, they are more likely to experience a mild illness and are thus less likely to spread it,” Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said in a news release. “The best way to hold this virus in check is to have high levels of community vaccination rates.”

Health officials said if you believe you may have been exposed to measles, you should plan to seek medical treatment.